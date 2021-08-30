MONTREAL -- Quebec has 386 new COVID-19 cases and 1,569 since the last update on Friday, bringing the total number of people infected to 388,799 since the start of the pandemic.

The province has noted it will not be providing daily updates on weekends and statutory holidays.

The province's health officials state there were no new deaths, for a total of 11,285.

To date, 373,109 people have recovered from the illness.

On Aug. 28, a total of 16,422 samples were analyzed.

HOSPITALIZATIONS AND ICU NUMBERS

Hospitalizations are down by one, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 125.

Of those, 37 people are in intensive care; up by one.

Of the new cases, 258 people are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated with one dose received less than 14 days ago; 42 are people who had one dose more than two weeks ago and 86 are people who received two doses of a vaccine more than seven days ago.

As of Aug. 29, the 11 new hospitalizations are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people who received one dose less than two weeks ago.

Health officials note the risk of infection for people who are not vaccinated is 8.5 times that of someone who received two doses and the risk of hospitalization is 24.5 times someone who is fully vaccinated.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 20,138 more vaccinations in the province; 19,602 doses in the last 24 hours and 536 doses before Aug. 29 for a total of 12,316,461 doses given in the province.

Outside Quebec, 82,991 doses were given for a cumulative total of 12,399,452, or 76.1 per cent of the population.

As of Aug. 29, a total of 6,471,453 Quebecers, or 86 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and up, have received their first dose of a vaccine and 5,894,283 people, or 78 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and up, have received two.