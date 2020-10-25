QUEBEC CITY -- A woman lost her life after she was thrown from her vehicle in Chandler, Quebec in the Gaspe.

The accident occurred at around 8:45 p.m. Saturday on Route 132, in an area that locals call "le croche de la baie (crooked bay)," in the Pabos Mills area, west of Chandler.

"She was reportedly thrown (from the vehicle). She was unconscious when the first responders arrived. She was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead," said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Sergeant Beatrice Dorsainville.

The victim is a woman in her 40s, whose identity was not immediately disclosed.

Alcohol may be involved in this accident.

The SQ investigation is continuing.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2020.