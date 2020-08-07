MONTREAL -- Montreal police have explained a little more about the strange series of events that led them to connect two men's deaths across the city from each other, in two buildings that CTV has learned are linked.

The first death, in NDG, was of an 80-year-old man who was discovered Thursday in a pool of blood in an apartment building on Benny St. near Sherbrooke. He soon died of his injuries.

While investigating, officers ended up at an apartment on the second floor of a strip mall in Ahuntsic, on Henri-Bourassa Boul. near Grande-Allée St., where they stumbled across another murder victim.

“While looking through the building we found another person unconscious, probably dead on the scene,” said Montreal police spokesman Raphael Bergeron.

The victim in that case was a 68-year-old man, and he had suffered major head trauma.

The coincidence alerted police immediately to the fact that there could be a connection, they said, but they're still investigating the details.

“Obviously we will look at [this] strong possibility due to the fact that from the first investigation, we were led to the second place,” said police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron.

Tenants describe the victim in Ahuntsic as the building’s superintendant. One neighbour said he was friendly and well-liked in the neighbourhood, though he’d spoken of having some tenants who were “not too easy” to deal with.

CTV has learned that there’s a tie between the two buildings -- they are linked by their owner. The one in Ahuntsic belongs to a company whose is address is listed as being the building in NDG where the first victim was found.

Late Friday afternoon, police announced they were looking for 61-year-old Claude Charbonneau, who they called an important witness. They released a photo and asked people to call 911 if they see him.