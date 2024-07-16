Ahead of construction holiday, police warn drivers to stay safe on Montreal roads

Ahead of the deadliest two-week period on Quebec roads, the Montreal police service is taking action to protect pedestrians, cyclists and everyone on the road.

The force kicked off a new safety campaign this week, calling on drivers to slow down and stay focused, especially during construction holiday this year, which will take place from July 21 to Aug. 3.

"We know there's more people on the street. More people are going on vacation. They get stressed because they want to get to an activity or get home rapidly," said Montreal police spokesperson Danny Richer.

The SPVM is broadcasting images of collisions on a billboard truck at the corner of Notre-Dame Street and Lebrun Avenue. Cadets carried signs saying, "Look at me," to draw drivers' attention to the billboards when they stopped at a red light.

According to police, during last year's construction holiday, 22 people across the province died in road collisions.

Richer said the goal is to bring that number down by making not just highways, but city streets, safer.

"Notre-Dame is a big street with a lot of volume. There's a lot of trucks that are going east and west. So it's important for us, for people, to be aware of their environment," he said.

Marjolaine Neron has been hit by cars twice, both times on Notre-Dame Street.

Most recently, while she was on her bike, a driver opened the car door and slammed it into her.

"I broke my collarbone. I made some turns into the air, and I fell," she said, adding that she hopes more drivers will use caution. "If the people can listen to what [police] say, it will be a little bit better."