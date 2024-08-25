MONTREAL
    Montreal business targeted in arson attack

    A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
    A Montreal business was the target of an arson attack early Sunday morning, Montreal police (SPVM) say.

    At around 3:30 a.m., a call was placed to 911 concerning a suspect who had been seen throwing an incendiary object at the front of a building on Saint-André Street, at the corner of Roy Street, in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

    Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control. The damage was minor, and no one was injured.

    The suspect fled before police arrived. No arrests have yet been made.

    The investigation has been transferred to the Arson and Explosives Unit of the SPVM.  

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 25, 2024.

