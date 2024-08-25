MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Monkland Avenue hosts successful pedestrian festival

    Share

    Monkland Avenue was transformed into a pedestrian-only zone this weekend for the "Imagine Monkland" festival, which runs through Sunday.

    The event, which features community organizations, live music, and family activities, is the first since 2018.

    General Manager of Biz NDG Marc Chriqui says attendance was high, exceeding expectations.

    "We brought it back due to community demand. Everyone really wanted to see an experience like this. Return to Monkland," Chriqui said.

    Local businesses, including Viva and Boucherie Tranzo, say they have seen increased foot traffic and support.

    Chriqui says he is open to holding the event in the future, but he wants to make sure it's in a format that makes sense. Organizers are taking it step by step. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News