Monkland Avenue hosts successful pedestrian festival

Monkland Avenue was transformed into a pedestrian-only zone this weekend for the "Imagine Monkland" festival, which runs through Sunday.

The event, which features community organizations, live music, and family activities, is the first since 2018.

General Manager of Biz NDG Marc Chriqui says attendance was high, exceeding expectations.

"We brought it back due to community demand. Everyone really wanted to see an experience like this. Return to Monkland," Chriqui said.

Local businesses, including Viva and Boucherie Tranzo, say they have seen increased foot traffic and support.

Chriqui says he is open to holding the event in the future, but he wants to make sure it's in a format that makes sense. Organizers are taking it step by step.