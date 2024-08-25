MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Exo train lines to return to regular service on Monday after disruption

    After last week's disruptions, Exo says that regular service will resume on Monday for train lines running on Canadian Pacific Kansas City tracks, including lines 11 – Vaudreuil/Hudson, 12 – Saint-Jérôme, and 14 – Candiac.

    "The additional dedicated shuttle service will, nevertheless, be maintained on Monday to offset any issues that may arise when the service resumes in connection with the priority that will be given to passenger trains," said Catherine Maurice, a spokesperson for Exo.

    Exo says it anticipates rail congestion on the network and aims to minimize the impact on customers during the busy back-to-school season.

    Trains operating on the Canadian National Railway network, lines 13 - Mont-Saint-Hilaire and 15 - Mascouche, will continue to run according to the regular schedule.

