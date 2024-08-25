Gunshots hit storefront window in LaSalle, police say

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after gunshots struck the window of Bar Voodoo Lounge on Dollard Avenue near Lithuania Street in the LaSalle borough.

"Montreal Police officers on site located at least one impact of a projectile that was in the window, and there was a shell case that was found on the ground," SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said.

Police say that no one was injured in the incident.

A perimeter has been established, and Dollard Avenue is closed southbound starting at Réjane Street, according to the police.

"We have investigators and crime scene technicians that were called to analyse that scene. They will try to understand the circumstances that led to those gunshots," Brabant added.

Investigators will review surveillance cameras in the area and conduct door-to-door inquiries in the coming hours to try to locate potential witnesses.