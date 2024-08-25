Montreal designers advocate for slow fashion amid industry's fast-paced culture

Everything in Montreal moves at a fast pace, and fashion is no exception.

"It's not easy at all to do," says dorsaLi founder and fashion designer Dorsa Babaei.

Still, Babaei is committed to slowing down Montreal's fashion industry.

That's why her brand only uses sustainable fabrics purchased exclusively in Montreal and works with local, ethical manufacturers.

However, Babaei admits that doing so comes at a cost.

"If we were to say produce our pieces somewhere else, it would be way more time-friendly- we would get out pieces made faster, but then, it wouldn't be sustainable," she says.

Sustainable local options are limited in Montreal, explains UQAM Department of Fashion Professor, Marie-Eve Faust.

"Local designers don't have the fabric and the fiber made here," she says. "We don't have them made here yet."

From paying fair wages to buying ethically sourced textiles, Faust says fashion designers here face significant economic hurdles when keeping things local.

"If you're having an open market and you're letting everyone from other countries to be selling to our consumers then it's kind of difficult to compete," explains the fashion expert. "We're not competing on a fair price point or fair environment."

However, for fashion designer Vincent La Kuash, it's not about competing but standing out.

His brand, Lakuachimoto, offers gender-neutral garments inspired by streetwear and high-fashion styles.

Dedicated to the slow fashion movement, La Kuash releases a single collection of clothing annually. His sixth collection, entitled "Goldfish", is a celebration of optimism inspired by Japan.

Part of his approach to making clothes sustainably includes limiting any waste.

"I create some fabric using scraps so I tend to use all my fabric and I don't have anything left in the end," explains La Kuash.

Babaie says that's one way to push against fast fashion.

"If you talk to different brands and different designers, a lot of them have different ways of doing things," she adds.

As for consumers, Personal Fashion Stylist and co-founder of Ludique, Jeff Golf believes people are feeling increasingly connected to the message behind the movement.

"The idea of slow fashion is the sense of being aware and conscious and intentionally choosing to buy clothing that is sustainable, that is ecologically friendly, that is produced in humane conditions, with awareness of where products are being sourced,"

He's even noticing more clients looking to take part in slow fashion.

"Twenty years ago, nobody was talking about it and now people are excited about the concept of supporting locally," explains Golf.

What remains to be seen is whether this trend can compete against the fast fashion giants.

The hope for many in the local industry is that style-conscious Montrealers can lead the way.