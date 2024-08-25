MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Major gas leak in Longueuil forces closure of Taschereau Boulevard; thousands without power

    A Longueuil police crest is seen in Longueuil, Que., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz A Longueuil police crest is seen in Longueuil, Que., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
    Share

    Longueuil police say Taschereau Boulevard in the South Shore has been closed in both directions near du Coteau-Rouge Road due to a major gas leak.

    A spokesperson for Longueuil police said that Taschereau is closed to traffic between Curé-Poirier Boulevard and the access to the Jacques-Cartier Bridge.

    "Various teams have been deployed to the site, and we await confirmation of the source and type of gas," said Longueuil police spokesperson François Boucher.

    "At this time, no one has been reported to have been inconvenienced by the situation."

    Over 18,000 customers are without power in Longueuil, and Boucher said the operation could lead to further power outages.

    "Traffic disruption is to be expected. We cannot determine the duration of the operation at this time." 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News