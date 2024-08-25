Major gas leak in Longueuil forces closure of Taschereau Boulevard; thousands without power

Longueuil police say Taschereau Boulevard in the South Shore has been closed in both directions near du Coteau-Rouge Road due to a major gas leak.

A spokesperson for Longueuil police said that Taschereau is closed to traffic between Curé-Poirier Boulevard and the access to the Jacques-Cartier Bridge.

"Various teams have been deployed to the site, and we await confirmation of the source and type of gas," said Longueuil police spokesperson François Boucher.

"At this time, no one has been reported to have been inconvenienced by the situation."

Over 18,000 customers are without power in Longueuil, and Boucher said the operation could lead to further power outages.

"Traffic disruption is to be expected. We cannot determine the duration of the operation at this time."