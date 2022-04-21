After Wimbledon decision, Tennis Canada not planning to ban Russian players

Tennis players from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to play at Wimbledon this year.

Organizers say it would be "unacceptable" for the Russian regime to gain "any benefit" from having representation at the championships.

The move once again raises questions about the sports world's response to the war in Ukraine

Karl Hale, the director of the National Bank Open in Montreal and Toronto said the All England Club's decision took the tennis world by surprise.

But Hale said he does not expect other tournaments to follow suit and, for now, Tennis Canada does not plan to impose a ban of its own.

Watch the video above for the full report from CTV News Montreal's Matt Gilmour.