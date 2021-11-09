MONTREAL -- The death of young Marylène Lévesque could have been avoided if her killer, who had already been convicted in the past for murdering his spouse and who was on day parole, had worn an electronic bracelet with geolocation.

This is one of coroner Stéphanie Gamache's conclusions after investigating the young sex workers' death in January 2020.

Levesque was 22 years old and working in an erotic massage parlour when she was killed in a Quebec City hotel on January 22, 2020.

Eustachio Gallese pleaded guilty to the murder.

According to the coroner, there were 57 wounds on the young woman's body made by a sharp instrument, the majority of which were in the thorax-abdomen and back region.

Following her killing, a National Joint Board of Investigation prepared a report on the circumstances surrounding the young woman's death.

Correctional Service of Canada is committed to implementing the report's recommendations, including better supervision of halfway houses where day parolees reside.

Gamache welcomed the commitment by correctional services, but she is concerned that it may not be enough to prevent deaths like Levesque's, since it "does not aim at making the offender accountable."

She, therefore, believes that the electronic bracelet with geolocation is an additional measure that would validate the claims of offenders who want to use subterfuge to flout their release conditions.

Gamache wrote that wearing a bracelet should be considered "for any offender who is granted release into the community when the criminal event that led to his incarceration was a homicide in a context of domestic violence."