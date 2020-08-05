MONTREAL -- Montreal police will be out in force in some of the city's busiest areas in the coming days, part of an effort to cut down on traffic-related deaths.

According to SPVM statistics, there were six traffic-related deaths and 14 injuries in the month of July.

Nathalie Valois of the force's road and traffic safety division said residents can expect a larger police presence in response.

“They will intervene with pedestrians, cyclists and drivers and make sure they respect their own rules to make sure we don't have all those accidents in Montreal,” she said.

Valois said that could mean officers will be writing more tickets, but the campaign will also include an educational component.

“We are giving people pamphlets, [will] remind them that they have to respect some rules,” she said.