MONTREAL -- One year ago, Atikamekw mother Joyce Echaquan died in the Joliette Hospital while hospital staff mocked her with racist taunts.

She live-streamed her experience on Facebook, while she cried in pain and experienced stomach pains.

The video went viral after her death leading to calls from across the country to improve conditions and services for Indigenous people in health-care centres.

Tuesday night, health-care workers in Montreal will hold a candlelight vigil for the 37-year-old mother along with Echaquan's spouse Carol Dube after the call for action made by the Atikamekw Council of Manawan and the Council of the Atikamekw Nation.

The vigil will take happen at 7 p.m. at Place Emilie Gamelin.

In addition, organizers are calling for Quebec to implement Joyce's Principle in the health-care and education systems in the province.

The Atikamekw-produced Joyce's Principle in Nov. 2020 " aims to guarantee all Indigenous people the right of equitable access to all social and health services without any discrimination, as well as right to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health."

(Read the complete document below).

The Quebec government has refused to adopt the principle.

“Recognition, respect and esteem will give Indigenous Peoples access to a future worthy of their past as proud and self-determined men and women,” said coalition spokesperson Nin, Sylvie Roy Nipincicak.