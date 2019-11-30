MONTREAL -- A 72-year-old woman is in critical condition after being hit by an SUV while crossing the street.

According to the SPVM, a male driver in his 30s was travelling west on Henri Bourassa Blvd. and turned north onto Papineau Ave. around 2 p.m. when he hit the woman.

SPVM media spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils said the driver may have been momentarily blinded by the sun, and he is being treated for shock.

The woman was transported to the hospital with injuries to her face and possible internal injuries.

Officers are on the scene to gather more information about the accident.