SHERBROOKE -- Police are asking for the public's help to locate a 15-year-old boy who has been missing from his Sherbrooke home for almost a month.

The Sherbrooke Police Service (SPS) is reporting that Jean-Gabriel Baillargeon-Viens was last seen in Sherbrooke on Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. He was wearing a red cap and carrying a red backpack, both with the inscription 'Champion' and he was dressed in a black winter coat.

The teenager is white, 5' 7" tall, weighs approximately 140 lbs., has brown curly hair and blue eyes. He wears glasses.

Police say Jean-Gabriel Baillargeon-Viens could be in eastern Sherbrooke, in Windsor or in Montreal. Family and the police have reason to be concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information on the matter is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-711-1800.