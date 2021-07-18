SAINT-OMER, QUE. -- A boy died from his injuries following a collision with a pickup truck while riding a dirt bike . The accident occurred Saturday afternoon in Saint-Omer, about two hours east of Quebec City.

Police in the Chaudiere-Appalaches region were called to the scene shortly after 1 p.m.

According to Surete du Quebec (SQ) information, the impact occurred on 6th Rd. when the pickup truck travelling eastbound and the dirt bike travelling westbound hit each other.

SQ spokesperson Hélène St-Pierre said alcohol was not a factor in the accident and that the dirt bike driver was wearing a helmet.

The boy was alone on his motorcycle. He was transported to a hospital where he was later confirmed dead.

The driver of the pickup truck, who was also alone, was not injured.

A collision reconstruction officer was dispatched to the scene to clarify the cause and circumstances of the accident.