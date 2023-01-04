'A symbol of our resilience': Montrealers mark first-ever National Ribbon Skirt Day

Workers at a Montreal shelter on Wednesday donned traditional garments worn by Indigenous women to mark the first-ever National Ribbon Skirt Day.

The staff at Resilience Montreal normally wear jeans to work but traded in their usual clothing for ribbon skirts to mark the new event inspired by a young Saskatchewan girl who was shamed for wearing one to school in December 2020.

"Our ribbon skirt is a symbol of our resilience and our pride," said Vicki McDonald, a Resilience Montreal intervention worker.

Isabella Kulak, from Cote First Nation in Saskatchewan, wore the garment to her school and received negative comments from a staff member. The school division apologized, but the young girl's story sparked a movement.

"It makes me very proud, especially to have such a young girl, you know, Isabella, to be voicing herself. And now it’s going to be a yearly thing," said Maggie Chittspattio, also an intervention worker at the Montreal shelter.

The day is an opportunity for Canadians to learn more about Indigenous identity and culture — something Michelle O'soup is also learning. O'Soup, whose mother is a residential school survivor, recalled having her first ribbon skirt at age 27.

"I made it myself. The one I’m wearing is actually gifted to me from an elder … which I’m really grateful for," she said.

Indigenous women wear the traditional regalia to ceremonies or to represent their culture. The fabric and colours on each skirt have meaning.

