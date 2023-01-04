'A symbol of our resilience': Montrealers mark first-ever National Ribbon Skirt Day
Workers at a Montreal shelter on Wednesday donned traditional garments worn by Indigenous women to mark the first-ever National Ribbon Skirt Day.
The staff at Resilience Montreal normally wear jeans to work but traded in their usual clothing for ribbon skirts to mark the new event inspired by a young Saskatchewan girl who was shamed for wearing one to school in December 2020.
"Our ribbon skirt is a symbol of our resilience and our pride," said Vicki McDonald, a Resilience Montreal intervention worker.
Isabella Kulak, from Cote First Nation in Saskatchewan, wore the garment to her school and received negative comments from a staff member. The school division apologized, but the young girl's story sparked a movement.
"It makes me very proud, especially to have such a young girl, you know, Isabella, to be voicing herself. And now it’s going to be a yearly thing," said Maggie Chittspattio, also an intervention worker at the Montreal shelter.
The day is an opportunity for Canadians to learn more about Indigenous identity and culture — something Michelle O'soup is also learning. O'Soup, whose mother is a residential school survivor, recalled having her first ribbon skirt at age 27.
"I made it myself. The one I’m wearing is actually gifted to me from an elder … which I’m really grateful for," she said.
Indigenous women wear the traditional regalia to ceremonies or to represent their culture. The fabric and colours on each skirt have meaning.
Watch the video above for the full report by CTV News Montreal's Olivia O'Malley.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Freezing rain, snowfall warnings in place across much of southern Quebec
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
21 cases of COVID subvariant XBB.1.5 detected in Canada, says PHAC
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
Hamlin's collapse spurs new wave of vaccine misinformation
Unfounded claims about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines proliferated in the hours and days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday's game, revealing how pervasive vaccine misinformation remains three years after the pandemic began.
Opposition MPs request 'urgent' meeting to discuss Via Rail and airline holiday travel issues
Opposition MPs have teamed up to call for an 'urgent' meeting of the House of Commons' Transport, Infrastructure and Communities Committee to discuss the treatment of Via Rail and airline passengers this holiday season, and to hear directly from the minister responsible.
Autopsies of those who died with COVID-19 find virus in the brain, multiple organs: study
Autopsy results from 44 people who died with COVID-19 show how the virus spreads through not just the respiratory system, but the entire body, including the brain, persisting for months in some patients.
McCarthy rejected for House speaker with GOP in disarray
House Republicans flailed through a second day of multiple balloting Wednesday, unable to elect their leader Kevin McCarthy as House speaker or come up with a new strategy to end the political chaos that has tarnished the start of their new majority.
'Every kid's dream': U.S., Canada set to face off in world junior hockey semifinals
The United States and Canada face off Wednesday night in another installment of their world junior hockey rivalry, with a trip to the title game on the line.
'It is a concern': 12 cases of XBB.1.5 COVID-19 variant found in B.C.
The number of lab-confirmed cases of the new "Kraken" COVID-19 variant has more than doubled over the last week in British Columbia, according to the provincial health officer.
Family of 4 still hospitalized after father drove off cliff
The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in Northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife after the 250-foot drop, remained hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
B.C. family sues Greater Vancouver Zoo after toddler allegedly mauled by bears
Three years after a toddler was allegedly attacked by a group of black bears at the Greater Vancouver Zoo, the child's father has filed a lawsuit on her behalf.
Toronto
-
Why are Toronto grocery stores selling some chicken breasts for nearly $27/kg?
A line of unusually priced chicken breast has left some Toronto shoppers and thousands of internet users scratching their heads.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Ontario gamblers affected by recent BetMGM data breach
Online sports betting continues to gain popularity. However, gambling players in Ontario are being notified that they may be the victims of a recent data breach.
-
'So much more than just a police officer': Slain OPP constable remembered at funeral
Const. Greg Pierzchala enjoyed nature, was a fan of art, excelled at his job as a new police officer and above all, loved protecting his family and the communities he served.
Atlantic
-
Mix of snow and ice could make for slippery Thursday commute in parts of N.S. and N.B.
A slippery mix of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain is expected in western parts of the Maritimes late Wednesday night into Thursday.
-
'Every kid's dream': U.S., Canada set to face off in world junior hockey semifinals
The United States and Canada face off Wednesday night in another installment of their world junior hockey rivalry, with a trip to the title game on the line.
-
Halifax Regional Police investigating suspicious death in Spryfield
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a suspicious death in the Spryfield area.
London
-
Police release identity of cyclist who died in Elgin County crash
OPP have identified a 29-year-old woman from St. Thomas, Ont. as the cyclist who died after being struck by a vehicle on Wellington Road earlier this week.
-
Eviction from London, Ont. long-term care home exposes flaws in system
It’s a case that some say exposes flaws in the province’s long-term care system. Advocates are speaking out after their friend, a vulnerable woman, was evicted from Glendale Crossing long-term care home in London because she hadn’t slept in her room for three months, as she had been in hospital.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by train: Police
One person has died after being struck by a train, according to London police. Around 6 a.m., crews responded to the area of York Street and Maitland Street after reports that a westbound train struck a pedestrian.
Northern Ontario
-
Former head of Timmins homeless shelter, bank official charged with fraud, stealing $400K
The former executive director of a Timmins homeless shelter -- who also worked as a senior bank official -- has been charged with fraud after hundreds of thousands of dollars were allegedly stolen, police say.
-
Autopsies of those who died with COVID-19 find virus in the brain, multiple organs: study
Autopsy results from 44 people who died with COVID-19 show how the virus spreads through not just the respiratory system, but the entire body, including the brain, persisting for months in some patients.
-
Former Sudbury area teacher guilty of misconduct after sending sexual messages to students
A former teacher from the Rainbow District School Board has been found guilty of professional misconduct and is suspended for 22 months after sending inappropriate messages to five female students in the summer of 2019.
Calgary
-
4 cases of Omicron subvariant identified in Alberta
The Alberta government says four cases of a contagious new subvariant of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 have been found here.
-
Calgary businesswoman accused of defrauding vulnerable person out of more than $350,000
A Calgary businesswoman faces theft, fraud and laundering charges after allegedly bilking a vulnerable person out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
-
Calgary man rescued from house fire dies in hospital
The Calgary Fire Department says a man who was pulled out of a burning home Wednesday morning has died of his injuries.
Kitchener
-
One dead after crash on Wellington Road 32 east of Hespeler
Wellington County OPP say one person has died as the result of a crash on Wellington Road 32.
-
Slain OPP officer remembered at funeral in Barrie
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz (Greg) Pierzchala was remembered as an exemplary officer and someone who was living his childhood dream at a funeral in Barrie today.
-
'We spoke too soon': Local paramedics report Code Red after 'manageable' holiday call volumes
The union representing paramedics in Waterloo region reported a “Code Red” around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon – meaning there were no ambulances to accept new calls.
Vancouver
-
Violent arrest outside B.C. concert prompted by public urination investigation, lawyer alleges
A public urination investigation outside of a rock concert resulted in the violent, caught-on-camera arrest of a B.C. man who is now suing the police, according to his lawyer.
-
'It is a concern': 12 cases of XBB.1.5 COVID-19 variant found in B.C.
The number of lab-confirmed cases of the new "Kraken" COVID-19 variant has more than doubled over the last week in British Columbia, according to the provincial health officer.
-
Do you recognize this car? RCMP release photo of suspect vehicle in bail scam case
Mounties on the North Shore have renewed their warning about a scam targetting seniors, releasing a photo of a suspect vehicle and saying investigators believe the alleged fraudsters have been travelling throughout Canada.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier, environment minister challenge yet to be tabled federal 'just transition bill'
Alberta's premier and environment minister are taking aim at the federal government's intention to create a 'just transition bill' to help any displaced energy workers find new jobs in a net-zero future.
-
4 cases of Omicron subvariant identified in Alberta
The Alberta government says four cases of a contagious new subvariant of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 have been found here.
-
35 tons of styrofoam diverted from Edmonton landfill in 2022
Since expanding in February last year, a recycling program in Edmonton has diverted enough styrofoam to stack as high as the Stantec Tower.
Windsor
-
Legal action against city of Windsor continues despite the rehiring of unvaccinated workers
The City of Windsor is rehiring most of the 84 employees who did not comply with the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate and were terminated, but the lawsuit against the city continues.
-
Suspect arrested after 51-year-old woman dies in hit-and-run crash on Tecumseh Road
Windsor police have arrested a McGregor man after a 51-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run collision on Tecumseh Road East at Drouillard Avenue.
-
APMA takes 'umbrage' with Windsor City Hall characterization of blockade dismantling
The president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association (APMA) is disappointed with how the city handled a recent news conference to announce federal funding reimbursement for enforcement of the Ambassador Bridge blockade.
Regina
-
Sask. businesses providing piece of vacation for travellers affected by Sunwing cancellations
Some local businesses are hoping to bring a little piece of vacation to Saskatchewan for travellers who had flights cancelled by Sunwing last week.
-
'Armed and dangerous' man in custody following assault near Langenburg: RCMP
A man who was considered 'armed and dangerous' following an assault near Langenburg has been found and arrested, according to Sask. RCMP.
-
Independent police oversight team officially active in Saskatchewan
A new independent police oversight body is officially operating in the province.
Ottawa
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING | Ottawa could see 'several hours' of freezing precipitation by Thursday morning
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa and Gatineau, calling for 2 to 5 mm of freezing rain, along with 5 cm of snow and ice pellet accumulations.
-
Day one of the vacant unit tax declaration leaves residents confused, angry and some offline
The online portal for Ottawa residents to declare their property status is now open, after days of confusion for some residents who tried to access it beforehand.
-
Camp Fortune warns of police ticketing expired plates
Camp Fortune is reminding skiers not to show up with expired licence plates this winter, warning police will be checking parking lots in the area.
Saskatoon
-
89-year-old Prince Albert man 'knocked out' while confronting intruder in seniors' building
Residents of a Prince Albert seniors’ living complex want increased security after an 89-year-old man was assaulted Monday evening.
-
Saskatoon homeowner blames moose for broken window
A Saskatoon homeowner is dealing with two broken windowpanes in his front room after he says a moose cracked the glass, not once, but twice.
-
Saskatoon fire crews called to multi-unit complex
The Saskatoon Fire department responded to a call in the Mount Royal Neighbourhood Wednesday evening.