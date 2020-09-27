MONTREAL -- A search is underway to find a missing hunter in the Mitchinamecus ZEC, which is located near the municipality of Sainte-Anne-du-Lac, in the Laurentians region.

The man, in his 60s, was near Oscar Lake when he was reported missing around 8:00 p.m. Saturday by a group of hunters he was due to join.

"The latter's bike was found intact in the forest. The keys were in the ignition," said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Sergeant Claude Denis.

"Police officers started the search last night with ATVs and dog handlers. The search is continuing today with the contribution of the Surete du Quebec helicopter."

According to information that has not been confirmed by the SQ, partridges were found near the ATV of the missing 60-year-old, which suggests that he may have returned to the forest without being able to find his way back.

The search continues.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2020.