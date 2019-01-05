

CTV Montreal





The National Lacrosse League has its eyes set on more teams in Canada, with Montreal being a potential spot.

The league recently added teams in San Diego and Philadelphia, while clubs in New York and Halifax are making their debuts next season.

League commissioner Nick Sakiewicz has only been on the job for three years, but has already overseen the addition of four teams to the league.

“I’m really bullish that we could be a seven- or eight-team league in Canada,” said Sakiewicz on Friday.

Contrary to popular belief, lacrosse, not hockey, is the national sport of Canada.

“I love the country," he said. "I think the fans are some of the best fans that we have in our league. Box lacrosse is a 150-year-old sport and has a great heritage and history in the country.”

Montreal may not be the only Quebec-based city that the ambitious Sakiewicz puts a team in.

“Ottawa, Montreal, Edmonton, are fantastic cities we’d love to be in, I’ll put Winnipeg and Quebec City in there too,” he said.

Montreal previously had an NLL team that played in the 2002 season.

The Montreal Express were based out of the Bell Centre, posting an 8-8 record and missing the playoffs.

They were then inactive for two seasons before relocating and becoming the Minnesota Swarm.

Brad Watters, a sports business executive, was head of the ownership group.

With files from The Canadian Press