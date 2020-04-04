MONTREAL -- A man was stabbed to death following a break-and-enter in Hudson, near Rigaud in Montérégie.

SQ officers at the MRC Vaudreuil-Soulanges Est police station were called to a single-family residence on Main St. on Friday morning, around 6:15 a.m.

SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay explained that the first information from the investigation indicates that there was an altercation with the 52-year-old man, who had just entered the residence. The man was seriously injured and transported to the hospital where he died a few hours later.

A woman in her 40s was arrested and released in the evening.

The file was transferred to the SQ's investigation section.

The investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Apr. 4, 2020.