MONTREAL -- A driver crashed in a construction site in Les Cedres, in Monteregie and is now in critical condition in the hospital.

The accident occurred at kilometre 23 on Highway 20 eastbound, around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

"According to initial reports, the driver was driving in the left lane and lost control of his vehicle before colliding with a work truck which was immobilized," said Surete du Quebec spokesperson Valerie Beauchamp.

Two people were in the truck, but they were not injured, according to Beauchamp.

The 49-year-old man, who failed to avoid the yellow signal lights, suffered serious injuries.

The jaws of life were needed to get him out of the vehicle, and he was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

An SQ collision investigator analyzed the scene.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2020.