A giant lizard has gone missing in Sherbrooke

Julie Blanchard, a resident of Sherbrooke, is asking the public to keep an eye out for her one-year-old domesticated tegu giant lizard, which went missing on Saturday.

"There was a lot activity in my home, which isn't normal. The door was constantly being opened. So, there is a possibility it slipped outside unnoticed," Blanchard says.

However, she noted that Enzo the lizard may also be hiding somewhere in her home.

"But there is no danger. Generally, what it will do is dig a hole and sleep inside it. It will come out during the day to sunbathe. When it's not nice outside, it might only come out to drink water. I do not know whether it has a hunting instinct because it's never been free outside."

Blanchard explained that when she goes out for walks, she attaches her two lizards to harnesses with leashes as a precaution and carries them on each shoulder.

According to the owner, no rules in Canada require lizards to be leashed.

Blanchard compared Enzo to a dog and added that it is very "intelligent."

"My reptile opens cupboard doors. It goes into a dog litter," she said.

Blanchard says that if Enzo does hunt, it will most likely look for a bird's or snake's nest.

"In our home, there's a lot of activity. My granddaughter comes over. We have neighbours who have three dogs and they come over and it is not bothered by it."

Blanchard said that if the lizard does feel threatened, it will just move to another location.

"People don't need to worry. It is not dangerous. It's a big baby. But just to be cautious it's just better to call me. Contact me on social media. I will go get it," Blanchard says.