

Amy Luft, CTV News Montreal





A major fire broke out at a farm in the Eastern Townships Friday afternoon.

The barn at Ferme Jean-Guy Beaulieu, on Route 147 in Waterville was destroyed by the flames.

Francois Gagnon owns the Ferme Beaulieu market and witnessed the scene.

"We went outside that afternoon and saw a big column of smoke that seemed to be spread all over the barn. Firefighters were called to arrive as quickly as possible. There must be at least six or seven trucks on site right now. I saw firefighters from Sherbrooke and Waterville,'' Gagnon told Energie Sherbrooke.

So far it's unclear if anyone was injured.

Highway 147 between Highway 143 and Mitchell Road has been closed since about 1:30 p.m. A detour is in place and drivers are asked to avoid the area.