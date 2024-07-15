A dozen vehicles set on fire in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough

A dozen vehicles, as well as the storefront of a business, were damaged in a fire in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), the incident happened at 3:45 a.m. Monday in a commercial parking lot on Saint-François Road and Donahue Street.

"For the moment, the cause of the fire is undetermined, and no evidence has been located to say that it's a criminal event," said Véronique Dubuc, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

The file has been transferred to the Montreal police arson quad.

Investigators are expected to visit the site later in the day to assess the circumstances surrounding the fire.