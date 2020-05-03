QUEBEC CITY -- A Quebec provincial police (SQ) investigation is underway after the discovery of a body in the small municipality of L'Islet, in the Chaudiere-Appalaches region, about an hour east of Quebec City.

An inanimate body was discovered around 1 a.m. Sunday morning on a service road near Highway 20 near the small municipality of 3,787 inhabitants.

An SQ forensic technician was called to the scene.

More details will follow.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2020.