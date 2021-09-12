SAINT-EUSTACHE, QC -- Quebec Provincial Police officers are teaming up with investigators northwest of Montreal to investigate the death of a 71-year-old man they're describing as suspicious.

Police were called to a home in St-Eustache, Que., around 4 a.m. this morning and found the man badly injured inside.

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a man, 45, was also found at the home and was taken for questioning.

Surete du Quebec spokeswoman Sgt. Helene Saint-Pierre says physical marks on the victim's body led investigators to treat the death as a possible homicide.

Police didn't confirm whether the two men knew each other.

Police released the name of the victim as Gerald Foucher.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 12, 2021.