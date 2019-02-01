Featured Video
70-year-old woman stabbed to death in Mercier-Hochelaga Maisonneuve
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 1, 2019 9:38AM EST
A 70-year-old woman was stabbed to death in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough on Friday morning.
A man of roughly the same age was arrested on the scene.
Montreal police said the stabbing occurred during a dispute in a residence located in an apartment building on Faribault Ave., near the intersection with Granby Ave.
The woman was found by police officers at 6:45 a.m. She was declared dead at the scene.
The relationship between the victim and suspect is not yet known.
It’s the second murder of the year on the Island of Montreal.
Latest Montreal News
- Edinburgh Elementary overcrowding as parents, EMSB scrambling for solutions
- Man arrested over video praising Quebec City mosque shooter
- 70-year-old woman stabbed to death in Mercier-Hochelaga Maisonneuve
- GSP made a part of history as championship belt goes on display
- Quebec doctors warn against ADHD medications being overprescribed