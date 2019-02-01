

The Canadian Press





A 70-year-old woman was stabbed to death in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough on Friday morning.

A man of roughly the same age was arrested on the scene.

Montreal police said the stabbing occurred during a dispute in a residence located in an apartment building on Faribault Ave., near the intersection with Granby Ave.

The woman was found by police officers at 6:45 a.m. She was declared dead at the scene.

The relationship between the victim and suspect is not yet known.

It’s the second murder of the year on the Island of Montreal.