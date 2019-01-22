

CTV Montreal





The $40-million light installation on the Jacques-Cartier Bridge hasn’t been working for the past three nights, since Saturday.

Angelique Bernard of the Federal Bridge Corp, told CTV Montreal it’s because there were significant temperature fluctuations around the time of the storm Saturday night and the lighting doesn’t respond to cold the way that metal does.



Metal expands and contracts but the lighting equipment that is attached to the bridge could not handle the fluctuations brought on by the storm.

This is the second winter for the lighting installation, which was inaugurated on May 17, 2017 as part of the city of Montreal’s 375th anniversary celebrations.



Bernard said the lighting has now been fixed and is expected to be operation Tuesday night, when the weather forecast is calling for milder temperatures.