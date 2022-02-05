Quebec City police (SPVQ) said that 40 tickets were handed out Friday as Quebec's version of the 'freedom convoy' descended on the provincial capital.

Friday was the second day of protest against COVID-19 health measures in Quebec City near the National Assembly, and the SPVQ said by the end of the night officers handed out six tickets for violating municipal bylaws and 34 for highway safety code infractions.

The police added that despite the tickets, there were no major incidents.

"Despite these infractions, the event went off without a hitch," the SPVQ said in a release.

The SPVQ reminded citizens in a tweet on Friday that no camp or shelter is tolerated near the National Assembly or other public area.

RASSEMBLEMENT | Le SPVQ rappelle qu’en vertu du règlement municipal RVQ 1091, aucun campement ni abri ne sera toléré à proximité de l'@AssnatQc ni à tout autre endroit public dans la @villequebec. Cela inclut également les roulottes et remorques pouvant être habitées. pic.twitter.com/AxugiIZhhe — Service de police de la Ville de Québec (@SPVQ_police) February 4, 2022

SPVQ and provincial Surete du Quebec officers are on site.

The protesters arrived in the city, as the Carnival was beginning.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault said that he and Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand will do everything possible to ensure citizens can enjoy Carnival in peace.

"Protesting is a fundamental right," Marchand wrote in a tweet. "However, it must not disrupt the activities of citizens or Carnival."

Marchand said those that arrived Thursday were respectful and urged them to remain that way.