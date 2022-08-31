4 dead after Strep A outbreak in Montreal seniors' residence

Four people are dead after an outbreak of Group A streptococcal disease (GAS) at a private seniors' residence (RPA) in Montreal's west end.

According to Montreal public health officials, there are six confirmed cases of infection at Les Résidences Floralies in Lachine.

Officials insist they cannot comment on specifics, but did confirm that the outbreak has already spread to a second seniors' home, Les Résidences Floralies in LaSalle, where at least one case has been detected.

"At this time, Montreal public health is closely monitoring the situation and an epidemiological investigation is underway," said Jean Nicolas Aubé, a spokesperson with the Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux du Centre-Sud-de-l’Île-de-Montréal.

This isn't the first time the Résidence Les Floralies has seen a Strep A outbreak in its facility.

In February 2019, the home in LaSalle was told by Accreditation Canada that it had to create a plan to detect infections and create a pandemic protocol after three seniors died due to the disease.

One year later, the private residence was hit hard by COVID-19, with at least 18 residents dying during the first wave.

According to infectious diseases specialist Dr. Matthew Oughton, the Strep A bacteria is easily detectable and can be a common occurrence in health care settings.

"[It is] relatively easy to treat, but can be aggressive," he said, noting infections can range from minor to life-threatening. "[It is] highly transmissible and can lead to complications and be invasive."

He points to former Quebec premier Lucien Bouchard, who, after being infected with the disease, lost his leg to necrotizing fasciitis, a flesh-eating condition.

"When we see an outbreak, we must take steps to screen transmission and decide who needs to be isolated and treated," said Oughton.

Aubé notes management at the two residences are cooperating with health authorities to curb the outbreaks.