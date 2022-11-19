37-year-old man killed in car crash in the Eastern Townships

A driver was killed in a single vehicle crash in West Bolton, in the Eastern Townships.

Emergency services were notified of the accident at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Glen Road.

"For reasons that are still unknown, the driver of the truck went off the road and ended up in the ditch," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Sgt Catherine Bernard.

The 37-year-old man was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"A police officer in charge of collision investigation went to the scene to analyze the event and try to understand the circumstances surrounding it," said Bernard.

Police have no hypothesis at the moment to explain this tragedy.

The driver was alone in his vehicle at the time of the crash, and no other vehicle was involved.

The SQ investigation is continuing.