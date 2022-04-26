30-metre ring installation coming to downtown Montreal

Chicago has a bean, and Montreal will soon have a ring.

Ivanhoe Cambridge announced that it will install a 50,000-pound stainless steel ring in the heart of the city's downtown.

The 30-metre structure, designed by the landscape architecture firm Claude Cormier + Associes, will be suspended at the entrance to the Place Ville Marie.

The addition will add to the recently revitalized Esplanade PVM, and is one of many facelifts in the city's downtown core.

The city of Montreal recently announced that Peel St. is getting a $108 million redesign, and Sainte-Catherine West St.'s redevelopment is already underway.

"With its diffuse lighting, it will establish a strong connection extending from the illuminated cross on Mount Royal to PVM and the Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth Hotel via McGill College Avenue, which will be completely revitalized in the coming years," a news release about the ring project reads.

Money for the project will come from Tourism Montreal, the government of Quebec, nad the Metropolitan Montreal Chamber of Commerce.

The ring is scheduled to light up in June.

“Montreal and its downtown are catalysts for the Quebec economy. The business, cultural and tourism communities have acted quickly to bring life back to the heart of our metropolis," said Quebec Minister Responsible for the Montreal region Chantal Rouleau. "A monumental installation like The Ring will have the power to attract visitors and will crown all the efforts made over the past two years."