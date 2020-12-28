An earthquake struck southern Charlevoix on Monday morning.

The event took place at 9:19 a.m. in the La Malbaie area, about 1.5 hours from Quebec City. According to Earthquakes Canada, the earthquake reached a magnitude of 3.4, which can be felt, but isn't capable of causing major damage.

The earthquake, which occurred at a depth of 12.8 km, was felt most intensely between the municipalities of Petite-Rivière-Saint-François and Saint-Siméon, according to officials.

It was the third earthquake to be felt in the Charlevoix region in 2020.

On the morning of December 14, a lower-intensity earthquake was occurred in Baie-Saint-Paul, still in the Charlevoix region.

Another earthquake also occurred around 3 a.m. on the night of August 14, in the La Malbaie sector. This time, the quake had reached a magnitude of 3.5, but its origin was much deeper, 19 km below the surface.

-- This story was first published by the Canadian Press on Dec 28, 2020.