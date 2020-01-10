LEVIS, QC. -- A 29-year-old man from Lévis, just south of Quebec City, has been arrested and charged with sexual assault on a minor.

Police in Levis report that the suspect, Patrick Roy, appeared at the Palais de justice de Québec two face two charges: sexual assault and sexual contact.

Police say the incident that led to the arrest of Patrick Roy occurred on the morning of Jan. 2.

The day before, the suspect had been invited to stay over at friends' house. Overnight, police allege that Roy entered a minor's bedroom and sexually assaulted the minor.

Police report it was the minor who alerted his mother. Roy was then kicked out of the residence.

On Tuesday, Levis police investigators went to the suspect's residence and arrested him.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2020.