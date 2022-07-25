21-year-old man found unconscious in Montreal pool

A 21-year-old man is in hospital after being found unconscious in an outdoor municipal pool in Montreal's Anjou borough early Monday morning.

Montreal police (SPVM) says it received a 911 call at 3:25 a.m. about an incident at Roger-Rousseau Park, at the intersection of Châteauneuf Boulevard and Rondeau Avenue.

"When police officers arrived onsite, they jumped into the water to rescue the victim and started CPR," explains Mariane Allaire Morin, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

The man was transported to hospital in critical condition and officers say they fear for his life.

Police have set up a security perimeter to allow investigators to canvass the scene.