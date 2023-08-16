2 women critically injured in Montreal store parking lot collision

Two women were sent to hospital in critical condition Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle in a commercial parking lot in Montreal North.

Montreal police received a 911 call at around 5 p.m. and responded to the intersection of Léger and Langelier boulevards.

Montreal police investigate a crash in a commercial parking lot in near the intersection of Léger and Langelier boulevards in Montreal North on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

Upon arrival, they found the two women, aged 60 and 80, with life-threatening injuries. The circumstances of the crash are still unclear, according to Montreal police spokesperson Jeanne Drouin.

Collision reconstruction investigators were called to examine the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.