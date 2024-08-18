MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 2 motorcyclists clocked going over 200 KM/H, pick up $2,500 tickets: SQ

    Surete du Quebec - FILE PHOTO. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Surete du Quebec - FILE PHOTO. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    Share

    Two motorcyclists will need to pay fines of over $2,500 after they were clocked travelling at speeds of over 200 KM/H on a Montreal highway.

    Quebec provincial police (SQ) say they stopped two motorbikes going 208 KM/H on Highway 20 West in Montreal.

    The speed limit is 70 KM/H on that road.

    The 44-year-old rider from Montreal and 28-year-old from La Prairie picked up $2,520 in addition to 30 demerit points for excessive speeding.

    Their licences were suspended for a week, and their bikes were seized. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News