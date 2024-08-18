2 motorcyclists clocked going over 200 KM/H, pick up $2,500 tickets: SQ

Two motorcyclists will need to pay fines of over $2,500 after they were clocked travelling at speeds of over 200 KM/H on a Montreal highway.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) say they stopped two motorbikes going 208 KM/H on Highway 20 West in Montreal.

The speed limit is 70 KM/H on that road.

The 44-year-old rider from Montreal and 28-year-old from La Prairie picked up $2,520 in addition to 30 demerit points for excessive speeding.

Their licences were suspended for a week, and their bikes were seized.