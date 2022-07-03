2 men are in hospital after separate shootings in Montreal
2 men are in hospital after separate shootings in Montreal
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating two separate events where gunshots were fired at men overnight.
SHOT ON THE MAIN
The most recent event occurred at approximately 3:20 a.m. Sunday, after an argument between two men in their 20s on St. Laurent Blvd., near Milton St. in the Milton-Parc neighbourhood.
"A 24-year-old male was reportedly struck by a firearm projectile following a verbal altercation. The suspect allegedly pulled out a firearm and fired at the victim, who was transported to hospital," said SPVM spokesperson officer Raphaël Bergeron.
There is no fear for the life of the young man who suffered serious injuries to his lower body.
The motive for the crime is unknown. The suspect is also believed to be in his 20s.
SHOT OPENING THE DOOR
A few hours earlier, around 12:40 a.m., a little further west, a man came to the home of his victim on MacDonald Ave., in the Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood.
"A person knocked on the door of the victim's apartment. The victim opened the door to his apartment and was shot in the lower body with a firearm," said Bergeron.
The victim is a 34-year-old male. He was conscious when he was taken to the hospital, but there is no fear for his life despite the severity of his injuries.
Again, the motive for the crime is unknown.
The SPVM is investigating the two armed assaults.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 3, 2022.
