MONTREAL -- A 24-year-old man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and five of attempted murder in connection with a stabbing attack in Quebec City on Halloween night.

Earlier on Sunday, police identified the suspect as Carl Girouard of Ste-Therese, which is located about 30 minutes north of Montreal.

Two of the victims who lost their lives were identified by the province's coroner's office as 56-year-old Francois Duchesne and 61-year-old Suzanne Clermont. Five other people were injured, some seriously, in the attack, but police say they’re expected to survive.

During a Sunday news conference, Quebec City police (SPVQ) Chief Robert Pigeon said he considers the attack premeditated. He added that the suspect made threats of violence in 2014 "in a medical context," but that the suspect had no previous criminal record.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for evaluation after his arrest, but no information was released about his condition. According to police, Girouard will be formally arraigned on Sunday afternoon, but the charges he'll face have not yet been made public.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS

Calls to police started around 10:30 p.m. about a costumed assailant in "medieval" garb stabbing multiple people with a Japanese Katana sword near the National Assembly in Quebec City's historic district. Police arrived and began searching for the suspect with K-9 units assisting.

Police asked via Twitter for residents to stay in their homes while they searched the Parliament Hill area of the city. Shortly before 1 a.m., a suspect was apprehended near the city's Old Port.

Quebec City police spokesperson Etienne Doyon would not speculate Saturday night on a possible reason for the attack other than "personal reasons" and that it’s not related to any terror attacks.

The SPVQ has put out a call to residents to contact the force at 418-641-AGIR with any information about the events.

'MY HEART BREAKS'

Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume called for solidarity during the morning news conference.

"This tragedy adds to our collective mental load from the pandemic, we will do everything necessary to deal with the psychological consequences of tragedy."

Labeaume is calling for a debate in the National Assembly on mental health and also recalled the 2017 mosque attack.

"I feel like I'm in 2017 again," he said.

Quebec Deputy Premier Genevieve Guilbaul said she was devastated by the stabbing, calling it a “tragedy.”

"It reminded us all of the tragedy on the 29th of January, 2017, when six of our people in Quebec City died."

Premier Francois Legault tweeted, "Quebec wakes up after a night of horror. I do not have the words to describe such a tragedy."

Le Québec se réveille après une nuit d’horreur. Les mots me manquent pour décrire une telle tragédie. J’offre toutes mes condoléances aux proches des victimes. La vice-première ministre @GGuilbaultCAQ fera le point avec le maire Labeaume et le chef du @SPVQ_police à 9h30 ce matin — François Legault (@francoislegault) November 1, 2020

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also shared a message on Twitter.

"My heart breaks for the loved ones of the two people killed in last night’s horrific attack in Quebec City," Trudeau wrote. "I’m also wishing a full recovery to the injured. We’re keeping you in our thoughts and will be there for you. To all the first responders, thank you for your critical work."

To the people of Quebec City, and to all Quebecers: Canadians across the country are with you. Our hearts go out to the families of François Duchesne and Suzanne Clermont, and to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy. https://t.co/3Cxgxdh48z — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 1, 2020

MENTAL HEALTH HELP

Officials are reminding anyone who is suffering from mental health issues to call Ami Quebec immediately.

-- with reporting from The Canadian Press.