135 employees affected as Olymel closes its Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que. plant

Olymel is to close its Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu plant for good this summer, a decision that will affect 135 employees.

The cooperative's management explained in a news release that the plant, which processed poultry and pork products, was operating at only 40 per cent of capacity.

The plant will close its doors for good on July 19.

The announcement was made to employees on Friday.

Of the 135 workers affected, 30 have temporary foreign worker status, and 23 are non-regulated employees.

Management said it intended to relocate any employees who wished to move to its nearby plants with labour needs in Saint-Jean-Baptiste, Saint-Damase, Ange-Gardien or Boucherville.

The decision adds to a list of plant closures owned by the cooperative in recent years. The closure of its Vallée-Jonction plant in 2023 was one of the most significant as it employed nearly 1,000 workers.

Olymel has been undergoing restructuring for the past two years, while the Quebec pork industry has been going through a crisis, mainly due to a drop in exports.

However, the cooperative has returned to profitability with a surplus of $138.3 million in 2023, compared with a loss of $446.1 million in 2022, according to results unveiled in February.