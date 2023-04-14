Olymel to close pork plant in Vallée-Jonction, Que., lay off nearly 1,000 workers
Quebec pork producer Olymel says it will close a major slaughterhouse south of Quebec City and lay off 994 workers.
The company said today the Vallée-Jonction plant in the Beauce region will be the latest factory to shutter, after previously announcing the closure of several other facilities in recent months.
Olymel CEO Yanick Gervais told reporters in St-Hyacinthe, Que., that the company's fresh pork sector has lost more than $400 million in the last two years because of factors including the COVID-19 pandemic, labour shortages and the instability of export markets.
He says the Vallée-Jonction plant was chosen because of the decline in the available workforce and the poor condition of the facilities, which he says require tens of millions of dollars in renovations.
Gervais says the company is open to relocating any of the laid-off workers who want to work at Olymel's three remaining slaughterhouses or its other facilities.
He says the plant's operations will wind down gradually over the next eight months, with a final closure on Dec. 22.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Terrasse weather on the way to Montreal for the weekend
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Dates of foreign interference briefings revealed, as Telford testifies
In documents provided ahead of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff Katie Telford's testimony, his national security and intelligence adviser revealed the dates of foreign interference briefings provided to the prime minister, his office, cabinet ministers, and cleared political party representatives between 2018 and 2023.
RCMP asked to investigate Inuk status enrolment of Kingston, Ont. sisters
The organization that oversees Indigenous status under the Nunavut Agreement is asking the RCMP to investigate the actions of two Kingston sisters and their adoptive mother, following an investigation into their Inuk status.
As the Bank of Canada pauses rate hikes, mortgage rates in Canada creep downward
The Bank of Canada says it has no plans to cut interest rates in the near future. But despite this, mortgage rates in Canada have been on a downward trend.
CRA has 'no plans' to extend tax deadlines if workers strike
Although members of the union representing Canada Revenue Agency workers have voted in favour of a strike position, the CRA says there are 'no plans' to extend the tax filing deadline if workers walk off the job.
EXCLUSIVE | 'The White Papers': Exclusive report challenges Ukrainian tactics used against Russia
Expelling Russia from Ukraine and bringing an end to the deadly, costly conflict will take more than NATO tanks and the determined hearts of Ukrainian fighters, according to a new report exclusively obtained by CTV National News.
Canada's emissions rose slightly in 2021 as pandemic lockdowns eased
Canada's greenhouse gas emissions rose slightly in 2021 as the country's COVID-19 related shutdowns began to ease.
Supreme Court says Quebec ban on homegrown pot plants is constitutional
Canada's high court says Quebec’s ban on possessing and cultivating cannabis plants for personal purposes is constitutional. The Supreme Court of Canada says the province has jurisdiction to pursue public health and security objectives by prohibiting homegrown marijuana plants. It says Quebec's rules don't frustrate the purpose of the 2018 federal Cannabis Act, which permits people to grow or own up to four cannabis plants at home.
Man found guilty of threatening behaviour after eggs thrown at King Charles
A 23-year-old man was found guilty of threatening behaviour on Friday after throwing at least five eggs at King Charles III in November when the monarch visited York in northern England, prosecutors said.
Dalai Lama 'unfairly labelled' over tongue video: Tibet govt-in-exile
The head of Tibet's government-in-exile on Thursday defended the Dalai Lama over footage of him asking a boy to suck his tongue, saying the incident had demonstrated the country's spiritual leader's innocent and affectionate side.
Toronto
-
Ontario sees air quality 'deteriorating' warning on hot and sunny day
A special air quality statement has been issued in Ontario due to unseasonal hot and sunny conditions on Friday afternoon.
-
Toronto homes too expensive for you? Try a private island, says this viral TikTok creator
Can’t stomach dropping $2 million on a starter home in Canada? You’d be better off trying your luck on a private island or European chateau, says viral TikTok creator @MillennialMoron.
-
Historic Toronto diner re-opens with Jewish deli-style menu
Toronto’s historic 24-hour-style diner reopened just over six weeks after the institution nearly broke customers’ hearts.
Atlantic
-
Man faces manslaughter charge in death of Casino New Brunswick manager
A 50-year-old Riverview, N.B., man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of a casino manager.
-
Striking faculty reach tentative deal with UPEI administration
Faculty at the University of Prince Edward Island are set to return to the classroom after almost four weeks on strike.
-
'They are shocked': 80 workers face unemployment as Dartmouth hotel converts into provincial shelter
Many workers at a Dartmouth, N.S., hotel being turned into a homeless shelter are expected to lose their jobs at the end of the month, says their union.
London
-
New information in 1-year-old homicide case
It’s been one year since a Sarnia man was found dead in a parking lot in Enniskillen Township, and police are now looking for two more people they believe to be involved.
-
Environment Canada issues special weather statement
A special air quality statement is in effect for all of southern Ontario, including London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton, Grey-Bruce and Oxford-Brant.
-
Neighbourhood resistance may save 19 trees threatened by road construction
Residents fighting to save 41 mature trees in Old North from a road construction project have made progress — but the city’s concessions are unlikely to quell the controversy.
Northern Ontario
-
Police charge 22-year-old with stunt driving on Hwy. 11
A 22-year-old driver from Porcupine, Ont., near Timmins, is in trouble with the law after the Ontario Provincial Police made a traffic stop Monday on Highway 11.
-
Police investigating after body of dog found in ditch with two bullet holes
Provincial police are investigating after a pit bull with two gunshot wounds was found dead on the side of the road in northern Ontario.
-
Ontario jail staff exempt from contraband scanning as inmate overdose deaths rise: report
Acute drug toxicity is currently the major contributing factor in the deaths of Ontario inmates, yet provincial correctional employees are exempt from regular scannings for contraband – a policy researchers said they were 'shocked' to discover while crafting a January coroner's report.
Calgary
-
Calgary shooting victim identified as Edmonton man
Calgary police have identified the victim of a shooting on Wednesday night as a 23-year-old Edmonton man.
-
Former Calgary mayoral candidate ordered to pay $650K in court case
Kevin J. Johnston, a former Calgary mayoral candidate who a judge said used his online talk show to spread "misinformation, conspiracy theories and hate," has been ordered to pay $650,000 in damages.
-
'Political hit men': Emails detail anger over RCMP handling of border protests
Almost 260 pages of emails detailing complaints made to the watchdog agency that investigates Mounties show many people were angry with the police response to trucker protests that blocked Alberta's main border crossing for more than two weeks in early 2022.
Kitchener
-
Special air quality statement in effect across southern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for much of southern Ontario, including the Region of Waterloo and the City of Guelph.
-
Arson charge in Guelph fire that displaced dozens of people
Guelph police say a woman has been charged in connection to a March fire that destroyed a building and displaced residents from 15 units.
-
Province bypasses Region of Waterloo planning to open more land for development
The province is making space for development within Waterloo Region in an effort to ease the housing crisis but to do so, it is overriding the Official Plan agreed to by regional councillors.
Vancouver
-
A dozen more addiction centres coming for youth in B.C.
Youth in British Columbia will soon have more access to mental health and addiction services at a dozen new Foundry centres.
-
Metro Vancouver transit: Construction to begin on Scott Road RapidBus line
Improved transit service is coming to Surrey and Delta. Officials are expected to announce the start of construction on the R6 Scott Road RapidBus line Friday.
-
'My kids are all that I have': Family of Surrey bus stabbing victim speaks out
After a day of shock, the family of the teenager stabbed and killed on a Surrey transit bus is searching for justice.
Edmonton
-
Fire breaks out at Jasper Place business early Friday morning
A fire in the Jasper Place neighbourhood sent smoke up over west Edmonton Friday morning.
-
Calgary shooting victim identified as Edmonton man
Calgary police have identified the victim of a shooting on Wednesday night as a 23-year-old Edmonton man.
-
CRA has 'no plans' to extend tax deadlines if workers strike
Although members of the union representing Canada Revenue Agency workers have voted in favour of a strike position, the CRA says there are 'no plans' to extend the tax filing deadline if workers walk off the job.
Windsor
-
$7,500 in gift cards stolen from Huron Church business
Windsor police are asking for help identifying two suspects who allegedly stole $7,500 worth of activated gift cards.
-
Special air quality statement issued for Windsor
Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Windsor due to the possibility of deteriorating air quality.
-
Fire damages commercial building in Ford City area
Windsor firefighters responded to a blaze at a building in the Ford City area early Friday morning.
Regina
-
10 COVID-19 deaths recorded in Sask.'s latest CRISP report
There were 10 COVID-19 deaths reported in Saskatchewan’s latest bi-weekly Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program (CRISP) report on Thursday.
-
Missing Sask. woman may be in Regina, RCMP say
A 32-year-old woman who was last seen in Sedley, Sask. on March 25 may be in Regina, RCMP said.
-
Pats defenseman Stanislav Svozil records first NHL point in first game
Regina Pats defenceman Stanislav Svozil recorded his first National Hockey League (NHL) point Thursday night in his first game in a Columbus Blue Jackets uniform in a 3-2 overtime win over Pittsburgh.
Ottawa
-
RCMP asked to investigate Inuk status enrolment of Kingston, Ont. sisters
The organization that oversees Indigenous status under the Nunavut Agreement is asking the RCMP to investigate the actions of two Kingston sisters and their adoptive mother, following an investigation into their Inuk status.
-
Police investigating fatal crash on Bank Street in Ottawa's south end
Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 5100 block of Bank Street, south Rideau Road, at approximately 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Dates of foreign interference briefings revealed, as Telford testifies
In documents provided ahead of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff Katie Telford's testimony, his national security and intelligence adviser revealed the dates of foreign interference briefings provided to the prime minister, his office, cabinet ministers, and cleared political party representatives between 2018 and 2023.
Saskatoon
-
Judge hands full control of Saskatoon Lighthouse to MNP auditor
The Lighthouse Supported Living Inc. will be under the full control of a court-appointed receiver following an application from Affinity Credit Union on Thursday.
-
'Completely bogus': BC man fined $3K for shipping a baby tortoise to Sask.
What started as a hobby for a B.C. man, ended in a Saskatoon courtroom.
-
CRA has 'no plans' to extend tax deadlines if workers strike
Although members of the union representing Canada Revenue Agency workers have voted in favour of a strike position, the CRA says there are 'no plans' to extend the tax filing deadline if workers walk off the job.