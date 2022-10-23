13-year-old girl could be in Montreal, Quebec City: police

Quebec police are asking for public's help to find 13-year-old Alexe Vincent from Sainte-Catherine-de-la-Jacques-Cartier near Quebec City.

Police say she could be in the Quebec City or Montreal areas.

Vincent was last seen Saturday evening wearing a black sleeveless coat, a cotton sweatshirt with a light pink hood, grey jogging pants and a black Lavoie backpack.

She is five feet tall (1.53 metres), weighs 100 lbs (45 kilograms), has long brown hair, and blue-green eyes.

Her family has reason to fear for her safety. Anyone with information on her location should call 911 or communicate confidentially with the Serute du Quebec's Criminal Information Centre at 1 800 659-4264.