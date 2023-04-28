12-year-old boy missing since Thursday afternoon in Sherbrooke, Que.

Police in Sherbrooke, Que. are searching for missing 12-year-old Felix Alepins. His family fears for his safety. SOURCE: SPS Police in Sherbrooke, Que. are searching for missing 12-year-old Felix Alepins. His family fears for his safety. SOURCE: SPS

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon