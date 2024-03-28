MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 1 killed, 1 in critical condition after vehicle crashes into tree: Urgences-sante

    Two men were critically injured in a vehicle crash in Montreal on March 28, 2024. One was declared dead when paramedics arrived and another is in critical condition. (Xavier Duranleau, CTV News) Two men were critically injured in a vehicle crash in Montreal on March 28, 2024. One was declared dead when paramedics arrived and another is in critical condition. (Xavier Duranleau, CTV News)
    A young man was killed and another is in critical condition after the car they were in crashed into a tree in Montreal.

    Montreal police (SPVM) responded to the scene of the crash on St. Zotique Street and 20th Avenue in the Little Maghreb neighbourhood of the Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough.

    "A road accident left two victims, one of whom was unfortunately dead when paramedics arrived," wrote Urgences-sante on X.

    Urgences-sante said the other person is in critical condition in the hospital. 

    For the moment, the Montreal police (SPVM) are not confirming whether the two men were involved in the two shootings that took place earlier on Thursday morning, maintaining that their investigation into the matter is still ongoing.

    More to come.

    With files from The Canadian Press.

