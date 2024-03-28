1 killed, 1 in critical condition after vehicle crashes into tree: Urgences-sante

A young man was killed and another is in critical condition after the car they were in crashed into a tree in Montreal.

Montreal police (SPVM) responded to the scene of the crash on St. Zotique Street and 20th Avenue in the Little Maghreb neighbourhood of the Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough.

"A road accident left two victims, one of whom was unfortunately dead when paramedics arrived," wrote Urgences-sante on X.

Urgences-sante said the other person is in critical condition in the hospital.

Un accident de la route a fait 2 victimes, dont une était malheureusement décédée à l’arrivée des paramédics.



L’autre personne a été prise en charge et transporté dans un état critique où l'on craint pour la vie



Nos pensées pour les familles affectées — Urgences-santé (@Urgences_sante) March 28, 2024

For the moment, the Montreal police (SPVM) are not confirming whether the two men were involved in the two shootings that took place earlier on Thursday morning, maintaining that their investigation into the matter is still ongoing.

More to come.