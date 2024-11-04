Two arson attacks in Ville-Marie

Montreal police (SPVM) reported that two arson attacks occurred on Sunday evening in the Ville-Marie borough.

At 6:15 p.m., a 911 call reported that a parked vehicle on René-Lévesque Boulevard near Saint-Dominique Street was on fire.

When officers arrived, firefighters from the Montreal Fire Service were already extinguishing the blaze.

“The suspicious fire caused minor damage, and no incendiary device was found at the site.

The circumstances surrounding this fire remain unknown,” said an SPVM spokesperson.

The vehicle was towed and will be analyzed. Police will also review surveillance footage from the area. No arrests have been made. The fire is being investigated by the SPVM’s arson unit.

Police also reported a second vehicle was set on fire on Saint-Catherine Street near De Bullion Street, also in Ville-Marie.

“Firefighters extinguished the fire. The damage caused by this fire was minor, and no incendiary object was found at the scene. The circumstances and cause of the fire are unknown. This vehicle will also be towed and analyzed.”

No arrests have been made in connection with this second arson, and the investigation is ongoing.