Major apartment fire in Rosemont

A 4-alarm fire left five families displaced and under the care of the Red Cross on Sunday night.

The Montreal Fire Service said that more then 100 firefighters were dispatched to a three-storied appartement building at the intersection of 28th Avenue and Bélanger Street in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.

Hydro-Quebec has cut power as firefighters work to neutralize the blaze.

One person was affected by the smoke but did not need to be transported to the hospital.

The Montreal Fire Service said the area should be avoided.