Montreal will see another midweek warm-up in the 20s…in November

After breaking two weather records in late October, Montreal will be getting more summerlike temperatures this week.

The week will start with normal temperatures on Monday. Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is forecasting a high of 9 C with a 40 per cent chance of showers, with temperatures remaining the same into the evening hours.

With daylight saving time ending on Sunday, the sunset is at 4:37 p.m.

Things will start to heat up with unseasonably warm temperatures in southern Quebec beginning on Tuesday. In Montreal, the weather agency is calling for a high of 21 C with a chance of showers.

The normal high for this time of year is 8 C. It will stay warm into the evening with a low of 20 C.

There is more heat in store for Wednesday, too. The high is expected to reach 22 C under similar conditions before the temperatures return to normal levels on Thursday and the remainder of the week.

Back-to-back days of record-breaking weather

Last week, Montreal reached a maximum temperature of 22.7 C on Oct. 30, beating the record of 21.3 C set on this day in 2012.

On Oct. 31, another record was broken when Montreal saw a high of 24.4 C, surpassing the 21.7 C record set on Halloween in 1956.

A preliminary weather summary from ECCC says October was marked by drier and slightly warmer weather than usual in southern Quebec.