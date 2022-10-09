1 in 2 fires is due to human error: Quebec public safety minister

On the occasion of the launch of Fire Prevention Week on Sunday, the Quebec Public Safety Minister is sending a reminder about the importance of fire safety, as half of all residential blazes are caused by human error.

The province sees "13 homes damaged every day" by fire, the ministry says, for an annual total of 400 injuries and 29,000 people evacuated.

Prevention week spokesperson Chantale Lacroix said she experienced her own house fire last year.

"Did you know that you have less than 3 minutes to evacuate your burning home?" she said. "If you include the time it takes for the smoke alarm to sound and wake you up, you have very little time to get out! Believe me, it pays to have a fire escape plan that everyone knows and to check your smoke alarms twice a year."

Other precautions include keeping a close eye on heating objects when they are on, avoiding "the constant use of an extension cord to plug in space heaters," using "CSA/ULC approved electrical appliances" and keeping emergency exits clear at all times, the department adds.

Voici les portes ouvertes de ce weekend! Passez nous voir de 8 h 30 à 16 h. 👩‍🚒🫶👨‍🚒🚒



🗓️ 8 octobre 📍 Caserne 5 : 75, rue Ontario Est

🗓️ 8 octobre 📍 Caserne 61 : 10, chemin Sunnydale

🗓️ 9 octobre 📍 Caserne 16 : 75, 1041, rue Rachel Est pic.twitter.com/mG2BN3FA1C — Sécurité incendieMTL (@MTL_SIM) October 7, 2022

The City of Montreal says that cigarettes and other smokers' materials cause no less than 27 per cent of residential fires, just behind cooking fires (29 per cent).

More and more fires are caused by devices that have lithium-ion batteries, such as cell phones, computers or even electric scooters or bicycles, the municipality also says, stressing the importance of checking that the battery is not damaged, using chargers that meet Canadian safety standards and protecting the batteries from heat.

"We know that 85 per cent of fires on the island of Montreal are related to human distraction or negligence," said Alain Vaillancourt, who is responsible for public safety on the executive committee, in a release. "Certain daily actions can prevent significant material losses, serious injuries and even deaths. We can all make a difference in raising awareness and informing the population of behaviours to avoid."

During prevention week, which will run until next Saturday, several fire departments will organize open houses so that the population can visit the fire stations and learn more about the profession and prevention.

The Montreal fire department (SIM) will also offer emergency situation simulations.

Information booths will also be set up in several neighbourhoods.