1 dead, 1 in critical condition after gondola crash in Mont-Tremblant, Que.

One person has died and another is in critical condition after a gondola crashed into a piece of construction machinery in Mont-Tremblant.

The 911 call came in shortly after 11:30 a.m. after the gondola hit the machinery and fell as it was heading towards the summit with two people on board, police say.

Eric Cadotte, a spokesperson with the Sûreté du Québec, said one of the two occupants died of their injuries in hospital.

The second occupant is still "very critically injured" and was listed in life-threatening condition after being sent to a hospital in Montreal.

Both of the occupants are adults, but no other information about their identities was released.

SQ officers are on the scene to try to determine the causes and circumstances of the crash.

Village association spokesperson Pierre-Alexandre Legault said, "As the situation is still evolving, we are unable to comment at this time."